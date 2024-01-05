Mosque committee moves SC against HC order allowing survey of Mathura Shahi Idgah complex

The mosque committee has moved the Supreme Court challenging a recent Allahabad High Court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The high court, on 14 December last year, had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the Hindu side claims, hold signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

The Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has filed the appeal to formally challenge the high court's order.

The plea has been filed after the top court, on 15 December 2023, had refused to stay the Allahabad High Court's decision allowing the court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah on an oral plea by the Muslim side and had asked them to challenge the order by way of an appeal.

The mosque committee, in its plea, has submitted that the high court ought to have considered its petition for rejection of the plaint before deciding on any other miscellaneous applications in the suit.