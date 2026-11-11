Post-Diwali shock: Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre

The price of double toned milk has increased from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre, while cow milk will now cost Rs 65, compared with Rs 62 earlier.

Mother Dairy had last revised milk prices on May 14, 2026. The previous revision before that was in April 2025.

The company passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers. It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Its total daily sales exceed 50 lakh litres.

Mother Dairy recorded a 17 per cent growth in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore in the last financial year, driven by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Established in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Besides milk and dairy products, it markets edible oils under the Dhara brand and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates under the Safal brand.

The company operates nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants, while its edible oil business is supported by 16 associated plants.

With PTI inputs