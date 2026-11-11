Post-Diwali shock: Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre
In Delhi-NCR, full cream milk now costs Rs 76 per litre, toned milk Rs 60-62, double toned milk Rs 56 and cow milk Rs 65
Mother Dairy hikes prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre from 12 November, citing rising procurement costs
In Delhi-NCR, full cream milk now costs Rs 76 per litre, toned milk Rs 60-62, double toned milk Rs 56 and cow milk Rs 65
The company sells over 50 lakh litres of milk daily, including around 35 lakh litres in Delhi-NCR
Mother Dairy has increased the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday (November 12), citing rising procurement costs, sources said.
The latest revision comes amid an increase in the prices paid to farmers for milk procurement, prompting the company to partially pass on the higher input costs to consumers. Mother Dairy's spokesperson declined to comment.
In the Delhi-NCR market, the price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been raised from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre, while full cream milk (pouched) will now cost Rs 76, up from Rs 72. Pouched toned milk will be available at Rs 62 per litre against the earlier Rs 60.
The price of double toned milk has increased from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre, while cow milk will now cost Rs 65, compared with Rs 62 earlier.
Mother Dairy had last revised milk prices on May 14, 2026. The previous revision before that was in April 2025.
The company passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers. It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Its total daily sales exceed 50 lakh litres.
Mother Dairy recorded a 17 per cent growth in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore in the last financial year, driven by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.
Established in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Besides milk and dairy products, it markets edible oils under the Dhara brand and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates under the Safal brand.
The company operates nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants, while its edible oil business is supported by 16 associated plants.
With PTI inputs