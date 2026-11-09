Gokul Dairy: Kolhapur milk producers up in arms against Fadnavis govt

Congress-led panel won 13 of 25 seats in Gokul's October board election.

Proposed amendments could give the BJP-backed faction a majority through government-nominated directors.

More than 40,000 people join a protest in Kolhapur against the proposed intervention.

More than 40,000 dairy farmers, citizens and Opposition leaders took to the streets in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday, 9 November, protesting the BJP-led state government's attempt to wrest control of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy.

Established in 1963, Gokul is one of Maharashtra's largest cooperative dairy unions and a major power centre in Kolhapur's rural political landscape. Beyond its extensive milk procurement and distribution network, the cooperative commands considerable economic clout and grassroots influence, making control of its board a coveted prize in the region's political contest.

Led by the Congress, the massive mobilisation was organised under the banner of Sangharsh Morcha and directed against what the Opposition described as an attempt to overturn an electoral verdict through legislative changes and government intervention in a democratically elected cooperative institution.

The controversy follows the 19 October elections to Gokul's 25-member elected board, in which the Congress-led panel headed by Satej Patil won 13 seats, defeating the BJP-led Mahayuti panel, which secured 12.