Raj Thackeray attacks BJP over Gokul Dairy board move, calls it ‘dirty tricks’

Raj Thackeray accused the BJP of using “dirty tricks” to gain control of Gokul Dairy after its backed panel finished behind in the cooperative’s elections

The Satej Patil-backed panel won 13 of 25 seats, while the Mahayuti-backed group secured 12; the chairman’s election remains stalled over quorum

A cabinet-approved proposal allowing five government nominees, four with voting rights, could shift the balance towards the Mahayuti-backed panel

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to overturn the electoral balance at Kolhapur’s Gokul Dairy through government-appointed directors, questioning the ruling party’s commitment to democracy.

In a post on X, Thackeray criticised the move to add five government nominees to the cooperative’s board, four of them with voting rights. He said the BJP should accept the outcome of an election conducted through secret ballot.

The dispute follows elections to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy. The Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samavichari Aghadi, backed by Congress MLC Satej Patil, won 13 of the board’s 25 seats. The panel supported by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 12.

Despite the result, the chairman’s post remains vacant because meetings to elect a chairman have failed to meet the required quorum of 14 directors.