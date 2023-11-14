'Mother India needs values of her Jawahar of Hind': Congress pays tributes to Nehru

Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 134th birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that 'Mother India today needs the values of her 'Jawahar of Hind'.

Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal, and several other Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, paid floral tributes at Shanti Van on Tuesday morning.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "'Citizenship is in the service of the country': Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Tribute on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, who took India from zero to the pinnacle, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy and our source of inspiration."

"His progressive ideas advanced India's social, political and economic development despite all the challenges and encouraged the people of the country to live together at every moment, without any discrimination, always keeping the country first," the Congress leader said.