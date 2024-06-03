MP: 13 killed, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajgarh

As many as 13 people, including four children, died and 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned at 8 pm on Sunday night in Piplodi, 32 km from the Rajgarh district headquarters and about 800s metres from the Rajasthan border, an official said on Monday, 3 June.

Of the injured, 13 have been admitted to the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest, Rajgarh collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI over the phone.

"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he said.

The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur in Rajgarh, another official said.

Senior officials, including the collector and SP, are at the site of the mishap, he said.

Police said the driver was apparently under the influence of alcohol.

A woman survivor claimed the vehicle driver consumed liquor before they left from Rajasthan and also en route on Sunday evening.