MP: 13 killed, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajgarh
The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said
As many as 13 people, including four children, died and 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned at 8 pm on Sunday night in Piplodi, 32 km from the Rajgarh district headquarters and about 800s metres from the Rajasthan border, an official said on Monday, 3 June.
Of the injured, 13 have been admitted to the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest, Rajgarh collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI over the phone.
"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he said.
The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur in Rajgarh, another official said.
Senior officials, including the collector and SP, are at the site of the mishap, he said.
Police said the driver was apparently under the influence of alcohol.
A woman survivor claimed the vehicle driver consumed liquor before they left from Rajasthan and also en route on Sunday evening.
The driver was a relative of the victims, the police said, adding a case has been registered against him on the charge of culpable homicide.
The official said they were notified about the accident at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.
Seven ambulances were rushed to the spot, he said.
According to members of the marriage party, the man behind the wheels, who fled from the scene, might have been drunk, the official said.
Mishra said they have registered a case against the driver and the owner of the tractor-trolley on the charge of culpable homicide, an "act akin to murder," he said.
"We will make sure justice is served. We won't treat this as an act of rash and negligent driving," he said.
According to some victims, one Dipak was driving the tractor.
Survivor Mamta, the groom's sister-in-law, claimed the man who was driving the tractor-trolley was drunk.
"Before we set off from Rajasthan at around 5 pm, he consumed liquor," she said.
The woman said she asked the man to consume alcohol after reaching the marriage venue, but he did not listen. He also consumed liquor on the way, she claimed.
SP Mishra said 30 to 35 persons were on the tractor-trolley which was led and followed by some motorbikes of members of the marriage party.
The bridegroom, who was travelling on a motorbike, escaped unhurt, he said.
According to locals, the groom after seeing the bodies and victims crying at the accident spot, got unwell and was admitted to the district hospital.
Mishra said a probe was on into the incident and their priority was to provide proper treatment to the injured persons.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines