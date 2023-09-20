MP: BJP leader seen beating injured tribal man in video, removed from post
The incident occurred on 19 September, and local police claim to have registered a case against the leader and some others. However, no arrests have yet been made
Two months after the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, another local leader of the ruling BJP has been seen allegedly beating a tribal man with a slipper.
The incident was reported from Anuppur district, adjoining Sidhi. In a viral video, the BJP's Ganesh Dikshit, who is mandal adhyaksh of Anuppur district, was seen beating the man with his slipper in the presence of over two dozen people.
As per reports, Barnu Singh (60) was driving a two-wheeler with his relative Bhoma Singh (55) as pillion-rider when they were hit by a speeding mini-truck. Bhoma Singh received fatal injuries to his head and died on spot.
As local eyewitnesses rush to the spot, Dikshit also arrives and is seen asking about the dead person lying on the road. Barnu Singh, who appears stunned after the incident, does not reply, which seems to infuriate Dikshit, and he starts beating the injured man with a slipper. Some people try to stop him, but he keeps beating the man furiously.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, 19 September, and local police claimed to have registered a case against Dikshit and some other people. However, the police are yet to arrest any of the accused.
Anuppur district BJP president Ravindra Rathor later removed Dikshit from his post, stating that the latter's act had dented the party's image.
“Your act has tarnished the party’s image and therefore you have been removed from the party’s membership with immediate effect,” a letter signed by Rathor read.
The state Congress has condemned the incident and has demanded answers from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma.
State Congress president Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji, you cannot ignore this gruesome video. Next to the dead body of a tribal man in Anuppur district, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader is seen beating another tribal man with slippers. BJP is becoming a party of tribal atrocities in Madhya Pradesh.”
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria claimed the BJP leadership was protecting its party workers who committed inhumane acts. “Police lodged an FIR against Ganesh Dikshit, but he was yet to be arrested by the police. It is a highly condemnable act by the BJP workers and he should be punished under the stringent act of atrocities against a tribal,” the tribal leader said.
