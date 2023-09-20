MP: BJP leader seen beating injured tribal man in video, removed from post

Two months after the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, another local leader of the ruling BJP has been seen allegedly beating a tribal man with a slipper.

The incident was reported from Anuppur district, adjoining Sidhi. In a viral video, the BJP's Ganesh Dikshit, who is mandal adhyaksh of Anuppur district, was seen beating the man with his slipper in the presence of over two dozen people.

As per reports, Barnu Singh (60) was driving a two-wheeler with his relative Bhoma Singh (55) as pillion-rider when they were hit by a speeding mini-truck. Bhoma Singh received fatal injuries to his head and died on spot.

As local eyewitnesses rush to the spot, Dikshit also arrives and is seen asking about the dead person lying on the road. Barnu Singh, who appears stunned after the incident, does not reply, which seems to infuriate Dikshit, and he starts beating the injured man with a slipper. Some people try to stop him, but he keeps beating the man furiously.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 19 September, and local police claimed to have registered a case against Dikshit and some other people. However, the police are yet to arrest any of the accused.