MP: Claims tribunal members to visit violence-hit Khargone on Apr 26 to assess damages

Two members of a claims tribunal set up to assess and recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebration in Khargone will visit the Madhya Pradesh city on Tuesday, officials said.

Local administration relaxed the curfew in Khargone for nine hours - from 8 am to 5 pm - for the third consecutive day on Monday and allowed opening of the agriculture market.

Violence had taken place in Khargone on April 10, following which curfew was clamped in the city.

The claims tribunal head, retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra, and member Prabhat Parashar, who is a retired state secretary, will visit Khargone city on April 26, said an order issued by Additional Collector S S Mujalda.