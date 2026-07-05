MP Congress to launch statewide agitation over students', farmers' and youth issues

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will launch a statewide mass movement focused on the rights of students, youth, farmers and other citizens, senior party leader Shobha Oza said on Sunday, accusing the BJP government of corruption and administrative failures.

Addressing a press conference, the former All India Mahila Congress president said the campaign aims to ensure government accountability and expose alleged corruption and scams.

As part of the party's ongoing 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign, Congress leaders will visit universities and colleges across the state to demand greater transparency and accountability in the education system, besides action against those found guilty of wrongdoing.

Oza also criticised the BJP government over the collapse of idols at Mahakal Lok during strong winds and rain, alleging poor construction quality and misuse of public funds.

Referring to the Lokayukta investigation and observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), she asked the government to disclose the action taken against those responsible.

She also cited allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying they had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

"The Congress firmly believes any allegation of misappropriation of even a rupee in any sacred institution must be investigated impartially and transparently," she said.

Oza further referred to the alleged Ujjain land scam and questioned whether Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would order an independent inquiry.