MP Congress to launch statewide agitation over students', farmers' and youth issues
Shobha Oza says party will hold protests, launch an anti-corruption portal and raise alleged scams during the Assembly session
The Madhya Pradesh Congress will launch a statewide mass movement focused on the rights of students, youth, farmers and other citizens, senior party leader Shobha Oza said on Sunday, accusing the BJP government of corruption and administrative failures.
Addressing a press conference, the former All India Mahila Congress president said the campaign aims to ensure government accountability and expose alleged corruption and scams.
As part of the party's ongoing 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign, Congress leaders will visit universities and colleges across the state to demand greater transparency and accountability in the education system, besides action against those found guilty of wrongdoing.
Oza also criticised the BJP government over the collapse of idols at Mahakal Lok during strong winds and rain, alleging poor construction quality and misuse of public funds.
Referring to the Lokayukta investigation and observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), she asked the government to disclose the action taken against those responsible.
She also cited allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying they had hurt the sentiments of devotees.
"The Congress firmly believes any allegation of misappropriation of even a rupee in any sacred institution must be investigated impartially and transparently," she said.
Oza further referred to the alleged Ujjain land scam and questioned whether Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would order an independent inquiry.
She also accused the government of failing to ensure the timely supply of DAP, urea, electricity and other agricultural inputs to farmers and sought action against the alleged black marketing of fertilisers.
The Congress will soon launch a digital portal and helpline through which citizens, government employees and whistleblowers can confidentially submit documents, audio or video related to alleged corruption, illegal occupation of government land and benami properties, she said.
According to Oza, the party will verify the information before placing it in the public domain or before courts.
She also announced that the Congress will organise a 'Gen Z Cyclothon' from Indore to Bhopal on 14-15 July to highlight issues affecting students and youth.
The party will gherao the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on 15 July and organise a large public protest in Ujjain in the last week of July over the alleged land scam, she said.
Oza added that the Congress would raise all these issues during the forthcoming Assembly session to corner the BJP government.