MP: Controversy erupts over parental consent for students to participate in Christmas celebration

In response to a circulating social media claim, it has been claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav did not issue any recent directives prohibiting private schools in the state from allowing their students to dress as Santa Claus on Christmas day.

Vivek Dubey, the District Education Officer in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh has, purportedly issued an order, asking private schools to seek written consent from parents before selecting students to participate in Christmas cultural programs or to portray characters like Santa Claus.

The education officer's directive emphasizes that both government and private schools will be subject to consequences if students engage in Christmas-related activities without the explicit permission of their parents.