MP: Controversy erupts over parental consent for students to participate in Christmas celebration
District Education officer Vivek Dubey warned of consequences for schools if students participate in Christmas-related activities without parental permission
In response to a circulating social media claim, it has been claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav did not issue any recent directives prohibiting private schools in the state from allowing their students to dress as Santa Claus on Christmas day.
Vivek Dubey, the District Education Officer in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh has, purportedly issued an order, asking private schools to seek written consent from parents before selecting students to participate in Christmas cultural programs or to portray characters like Santa Claus.
The education officer's directive emphasizes that both government and private schools will be subject to consequences if students engage in Christmas-related activities without the explicit permission of their parents.
It is important to note that this directive did not entail a complete prohibition on students dressing as Santa Claus; rather, it emphasized obtaining parental permission for such activities.
While this directive was reported by various media outlets, it did not align with the claim that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had issued statewide orders against dressing students as Santa Claus.
Various fact checkers, after the scrutiny of official government channels and news reports, claimed no evidence supporting the social media claim regarding Chief Minister Yadav's alleged directives was found.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines