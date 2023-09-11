MP: Fissures emerge between BJP-RSS, as 3 former RSS activists form Janhit Party ahead of polls

In a significant development, adding to the worries of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, three former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists have formed a new political outfit named 'Janhit Party' ahead of the assembly polls.

Emerging from the first meeting of the party that was held in Bhopal on Sunday, founders – Abhay Jain, Manish Kale, and Vishal Badal – said that their party will gherao the Shivraj government on people’s issues.

Interestingly, all three founders of the Janhit Party have worked with the RSS in the past. Disillusionment with the current political dispensation provoked the former RSS functionaries to form a new political party, feel MP watchers.