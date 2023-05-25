MP Govt gives Y-category security to 'godman' Dhirendra Shastri

Shastri, head priest of the Hanuman temple at Bageshwar Dham in MP's Chhatarpur district, has often courted controversy, spanning from those related to his claims of possessing mysterious powers to his political statements.



However, in his home state, he has been getting equal respect from both, the ruling BJP and the prime opposition Congress, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath visiting him in Chhatarpur.



Presently holding religious discourses in MP's Maoist-affected Balaghat district, Shastri is slated to travel to PM Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat next for four days from May 26 to hold 'Divya Darbar' in three cities - Surat, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot.