MP HC seeks response from state govt on invoking NSA against Pravesh Shukla

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government seeking its response on invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against Pravesh Shukla, the man who urinated on a tribal labourer.

The bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra also observed that "misleading" and "unverified" news information were published and asked Sidhi district collector to take action to prevent it further.

The court made this observation while hearing a "habeas corpus" plea filed by accused Pravesh Shukla's wife Kanchan Shukla to challenge invoking of NSA. The petitioner claimed her husband was arrested and NSA was invoked due to political influence.

Senior advocate Aniruddh Mishra, who represented the petitioner, told IANS that the court has sought the state government's reply within the next two weeks. Mishra claimed the court has also advised the media organisations to refrain from publishing unverified facts related to the matter.