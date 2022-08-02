MP hospital fire: Directors booked for culpable homicide

A day after a major fire in New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured, the police claimed to have booked the directors and a manager for 'culpable homicide'.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna said on Tuesday that an FIR has been registered against the directors and manager of New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital. Directors - Dr Nishant Gupta, Dr Suresh Patel, Dr Sanjay Patel , Dr Santosh Soni and a manager Ram Soni.



He further informed that manager Ram Soni has been arrested and is being interrogated. Bahuguna further said that preliminary investigation revealed major lapses, including expiry of fire NoC, unavailability of extinguishers, no emergency gate etc. "Whoever found involved in helping hospital management to run it without complying of norms, will be booked. Investigation is underway," Bahuguna added.