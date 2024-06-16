MP: Houses of 11 demolished, cops claim encroachment, 'beef' up charges

Houses allegedly built on government land by 11 persons were demolished in tribal-dominated Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh as part of a drive against the "illegal beef trade" in the state, a police official said on Saturday. The action was taken after a tip-off was received that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter in the Bhainswahi area in Nainpur, Mandla superintendent of police Rajat Saklecha told PTI.

"A team was rushed there and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Cow meat was recovered from the refrigerators in the homes of all the 11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room," he said.

The population of the area consists mostly of Gond, Baiga and Oraon tribes, at least some of whom are known to consume beef as well as dairy products.

The slaughter of cows is punishable by law in Madhya Pradesh, with a punishment of up to seven years in jail, though buffaloes enjoy no such protection. And buffalo meat is also technically beef.