MP junior doctors stage protest, emergency and OPD services affected

Emergency and OPD services in all state government-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh were affected as the junior doctors, along with members of medical teachers association, went on a protest on Saturday.

The junior doctors and teachers of Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical College (GMC) have been in protest after the death of Dr Bala Saraswati on July 31.

Extending support to GMC doctors, the junior doctors of all major cities – Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and others have gone on strike affecting medical services especially in OPD and emergency wards.

The protest is being carried out under the banner of Junior Doctors Association (JUDA).

Adequate infrastructures, grievance redressal system, health working environment, resolution of seat-leave bonding and some others have been constant demands of junior doctors associated with medical colleges in the state.