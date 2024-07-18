MP nursing 'scam': Religious event held in PS to prevent FIR, says Congress

Workers of the Congress and ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday came face to face and indulged in sloganeering against each other outside a police station in connection with the alleged nursing scam.

Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari said he and party workers reached Ashoka Garden police station to register an FIR against the BJP's Vishvas Sarang, who was medical education minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government when the alleged scam took place, but could not do so as the place was barricaded for a 'Sunderkand paath'.

The Sunderkand, which is a chapter in Ramcharitmanas, was organised deliberately to ensure the Congress could not file an FIR against Sarang, who is currently cooperative, sports and youth welfare minister in the Mohan Yadav government, Patwari alleged.

While Congress workers squatted in front of the police station, several BJP women functionaries arrived, many emerging from the police station, holding placards that claimed that the state Assembly's leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and his deputy Hemant Katare have been accused of sexual harassment in the past.

Workers from both parties indulged in sloganeering and threw placards at each other amid Congress leaders submitting an application to the police seeking an FIR against Sarang.

Hitting out at the BJP government in the state, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said, "I was CM for 10 years. Nowhere is it written that Sunderkand paath can be organised in a police station. I have been told it was to celebrate a birthday. Now, we too will celebrate birthdays of our workers inside police stations.