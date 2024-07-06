Will continue fight against BJP govt over nursing 'scam': MP Congress chief

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday, 6 July, said his party would continue to corner the BJP government in the state over the alleged nursing scam and also move court as it involves the future of more than 4 lakh students.

His comments came a day after the MP Assembly's budget session, during which the Congress sought the resignation of minister Vishvas Sarang with regards to the alleged scam, was adjourned sine die 14 days ahead of schedule.

"We will continue to fight. With evidence we will move court. We will protest on the roads. I congratulate our leader of opposition Umang Singhar and MLAs for raising the scam aggressively in the Assembly. We placed evidence against the minister (Sarang) but the ruling party is refusing to accept it," Patwari said in a press conference.