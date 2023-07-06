MP pee-gate: After NSA slapped on accused, Shivraj's 'bulldozer justice'

A day after a purported video of a youth peeing on the face of a tribal labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district sparked outrage across the country, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's quick justice system - 'bulldozer' - was brought into action.

The accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, is reportedly the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.

Administrative officials on Wednesday reached Pravesh's house in Bahri area around 30-35 km from district headquarters Sidhi and a portion of the building was bulldozed in the presence of heavy police personal and media persons.

A large crowd also gathered to witness the 'quick justice system'. Pravesh's old-aged mother was seen crying and urging officials with folded hands to spare the house as "it was built by Pravesh's father Ramakant Shukla's hard-earned money" but the officials paid no heed to it.