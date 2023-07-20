MP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address rally in Gwalior on Friday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, a party office-bearer said.

This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the state, where assembly elections are due by the year-end, in 40 days.

"Priyankaji will reach Gwalior at 11 am and then visit the memorial of Rani Laxmibai, where she will pay homage to the great freedom fighter," MP Congress's media department chairman K K Mishra told PTI on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mela Maiden around 11.30 am, he said.