MP teacher suspended for sharing Class 10 question paper on WhatsApp

A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has been booked for allegedly sharing a Class 10 English question paper on WhatsApp during an ongoing board examination to facilitate cheating, officials said on Wednesday.

The invigilator, Rajkumari Soni, along with the examination centre superintendent and assistant superintendent, has been suspended following the incident.

Officials said that during the examination at a government higher secondary school in Tukaithad on Tuesday, Soni allegedly uploaded a photograph of the question paper on her WhatsApp status.

The teacher, who is posted at a primary school, is accused of sharing the image with another person to obtain answers for candidates appearing at the centre.