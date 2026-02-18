MP teacher suspended for sharing Class 10 question paper on WhatsApp
Officials say no paper leak occurred as photo was uploaded after exam began; three staffers face action
A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has been booked for allegedly sharing a Class 10 English question paper on WhatsApp during an ongoing board examination to facilitate cheating, officials said on Wednesday.
The invigilator, Rajkumari Soni, along with the examination centre superintendent and assistant superintendent, has been suspended following the incident.
Officials said that during the examination at a government higher secondary school in Tukaithad on Tuesday, Soni allegedly uploaded a photograph of the question paper on her WhatsApp status.
The teacher, who is posted at a primary school, is accused of sharing the image with another person to obtain answers for candidates appearing at the centre.
District authorities, however, clarified that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education examination paper was not “leaked”. According to officials, the photograph was uploaded at 9.06 am after the exam had begun, and around 109 students had already entered the centre before 8.40 am.
Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Patidar said a case has been registered against the teacher under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Revenue Commissioner of Indore division Sudam Khade has also suspended examination centre superintendent Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and assistant superintendent Anita Dixit on charges of dereliction of duty and gross negligence, officials said.
