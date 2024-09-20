SC to hear plea seeking disclosure of NEET-PG question paper, answer keys

The Supreme Court on Friday is slated to resume hearing a petition challenging the refusal of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to disclose question papers, answer keys, or response sheets of candidates of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET)-PG 2024 exam.

The NEET-PG exam was conducted by the NBE on 11 August and the results were announced on 23 August.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, will resume hearing the matter on 20 September.

Last week, the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Miara, agreed to examine the issues raised in the petition and asked the petitioner side to serve a copy of the plea on the NBE, apart from serving the standing counsel.

The plea said that there was a clear lack of transparency in the conduct of the examination since none of the documents allowed students to check their performance, adding that neither the question paper, nor the response sheet filled in by candidates, nor an answer key was supplied to the students, and merely a score card has been provided.

The petition, filed through advocate Parul Shukla, highlighted that unlike previous years where the candidate used to receive their total score along with the number of correctly attempted questions and the number of incorrectly attempted questions, the results released on 23 August did not provide the total score of the candidate.

"The method/manner in which examination under the NEET PG 2024 is conducted by the Respondents (authorities) is manifestly arbitrary and against the principles of transparency and fairness in state action as enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution of India," it added.