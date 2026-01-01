MP water contamination deaths: NHRC seeks report from state government in two weeks
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has demanded the resignation of ministers on moral grounds
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Madhya Pradesh government to submit a detailed report within two weeks following media reports that seven people died and around 40 others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Indore district.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident in the Bhagirathpura area, the NHRC issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, stating that, if the reports are accurate, the matter raises serious concerns over violations of the victims’ human rights.
According to media coverage on 31 December 2025, residents had repeatedly complained about the water supply being contaminated, but authorities reportedly failed to take corrective action. Investigations revealed that a main pipeline supplying drinking water runs beneath a public toilet.
A leakage in this line allegedly allowed sewage water to mix with the drinking supply. Several distribution lines in the area were also reported broken, enabling contaminated water to reach households.
The incident quickly became politically charged, with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanding the resignation of ministers on moral grounds.
Patwari criticised the state for not providing victims with free treatment or sympathy, and alleged that officials displayed arrogance when interacting with the media.
Social media users amplified public anger, reporting that more than 2,000 residents suffered severe vomiting and diarrhoea. The crisis, linked to the Narmada water supply pipeline and compounded by administrative lapses, has raised questions about accountability in India’s repeatedly awarded “cleanest city.”
Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose constituency includes the affected area, faced backlash after he reportedly lost his temper during a media interaction, dismissing questions with offensive language.
He later issued an apology on X, stating that he and his team had been working tirelessly for two days and expressing regret for his choice of words.
The NHRC notice underscores the urgency of the situation and directs the state government to provide a full account of measures taken to prevent further harm, as well as explanations for the lapses that contributed to the tragedy.
With IANS inputs