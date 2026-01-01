MP water contamination deaths: NHRC seeks report from state government in two weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Madhya Pradesh government to submit a detailed report within two weeks following media reports that seven people died and around 40 others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Indore district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident in the Bhagirathpura area, the NHRC issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, stating that, if the reports are accurate, the matter raises serious concerns over violations of the victims’ human rights.

According to media coverage on 31 December 2025, residents had repeatedly complained about the water supply being contaminated, but authorities reportedly failed to take corrective action. Investigations revealed that a main pipeline supplying drinking water runs beneath a public toilet.

A leakage in this line allegedly allowed sewage water to mix with the drinking supply. Several distribution lines in the area were also reported broken, enabling contaminated water to reach households.

The incident quickly became politically charged, with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanding the resignation of ministers on moral grounds.