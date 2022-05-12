MP Youth Cong to stage protest against BJP govt in Bhopal today

The youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday will stage a protest against rising inflation, fuel prices, and law and order situation in the state. The party will also take on the BJP on OBC reservation issue.



Youth Congress workers from across the state will gather outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official residence in Bhopal for the protest. They will be joined by senior party leaders including the state Congress chief Kamal Nath.



Talking to IANS, state president of Youth Congress, Vikrant Bhuria said, "We have received permission for the protest. It will start at around 9 a.m. and will conclude with a speech of state Congress president Kamal Nath at 2 p.m."