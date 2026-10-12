MPSC chief steps aside, Tukaram Mundhe named inquiry secretary as Pune stir ends

The panel includes former justice P.D. Naik, senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, retired secretary Ganesh Patil and Inspector General of Police Lakhmi Gautam. Mundhe will also serve as the committee’s secretary. The panel has been tasked with submitting its reform report within two months.

Thousands of aspirants, supported by student rights organisations, had gathered near Navi Peth and the S.M. Joshi Bridge in Pune to demand an independent investigation and accountability from the commission’s leadership.

Following the announcements, the protesters temporarily suspended their agitation. Aspirants also applauded police personnel deployed at the protest site.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar welcomed the outcome but said the students’ original demand had been Bhimanwar’s resignation. He said the decision to suspend the protest took into account the interests of candidates preparing for forthcoming examinations.

Pawar credited the students’ unity for securing the government’s response and said the administration would remain accountable for implementing improvements within the stipulated timeframe.

He also announced that he would next visit drought-affected areas of Vidarbha.

With agency inputs