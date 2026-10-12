MPSC chief steps aside, Tukaram Mundhe named inquiry secretary as Pune stir ends
Announcement of an independent inquiry and review of examination procedures, prompted students to suspend their 11-day agitation
MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has decided to go on leave until the inquiry into the alleged paper leak is completed
Aspirants in Pune have suspended their 11-day protest following the government’s announcements
A committee headed by former Bombay High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosale will examine the commission’s functioning and recommend reforms within two months
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has announced that he will go on leave until the inquiry into the alleged examination paper leak is completed, following which competitive examination aspirants in Pune suspended their 11-day protest.
Bhimanwar announced his decision on X at around 1.24 am on Monday, shortly after the Maharashtra government unveiled an inquiry and a review of the commission’s examination procedures and administration.
In his post, Bhimanwar said his decision reflected his commitment to ethical conduct. He maintained that the commission’s autonomy and credibility, along with students’ interests, had remained his priorities throughout his tenure.
The breakthrough followed late-night discussions involving state Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale, political leaders and a delegation of protesting aspirants. MLAs Rohit Pawar and Vishwajeet Kadam also participated in the talks.
The government announced a high-level inquiry and review committee headed by former Bombay High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosale. Its remit includes examining allegations of paper leaks and administrative irregularities, identifying weaknesses in the commission’s functioning and recommending reforms.
The panel includes former justice P.D. Naik, senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, retired secretary Ganesh Patil and Inspector General of Police Lakhmi Gautam. Mundhe will also serve as the committee’s secretary. The panel has been tasked with submitting its reform report within two months.
Thousands of aspirants, supported by student rights organisations, had gathered near Navi Peth and the S.M. Joshi Bridge in Pune to demand an independent investigation and accountability from the commission’s leadership.
Following the announcements, the protesters temporarily suspended their agitation. Aspirants also applauded police personnel deployed at the protest site.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar welcomed the outcome but said the students’ original demand had been Bhimanwar’s resignation. He said the decision to suspend the protest took into account the interests of candidates preparing for forthcoming examinations.
Pawar credited the students’ unity for securing the government’s response and said the administration would remain accountable for implementing improvements within the stipulated timeframe.
He also announced that he would next visit drought-affected areas of Vidarbha.
With agency inputs