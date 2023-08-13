MSPs of coarse grains rise by 100-150% between 2014-15 and 2023-24

There has been a huge increase of 100 per cent to 150 per cent in the minimum support price (MSP) of Jowar, Bajra and Ragi in the last nine years.

According to the food and consumer affairs ministry data, between 2014-15 and 2023-24 the MSP of Jowar rose by 108 per cent.

In 2014-15, the MSP for Jowar was Rs 1,550 per quintal, which went up by 108 per cent to Rs 3,225 per quintal in 2023-24.

Similarly the MSP for Bajra was Rs 1,250 per quintal in 2014-15, which shot up by 100 per cent to Rs 2,500 per quintal in 2023-24.

The MSP for Ragi too rose by a huge 148 per cent from Rs 1,550 per quintal to Rs 3,846 per quintal during the same period.