Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in 14-yr-old case

After meeting Mukhtar at Banda jail last month, Umar told reporters that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill his father. According to Umar's claim, the district administration and the local police are hand-in-glove with criminals lodged at the jail.



"They are hatching a conspiracy to kill my father. I will approach the court," he had said.



Ansari had, in September last year, told a court that the Uttar Pradesh government may get him eliminated by 'poisoning his food' and demanded for high-class facilities in jail.



Mukhtar Ansari has been elected Member of Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency five times, twice on BSP ticket (1996 and 2017), twice as an Independent (2002, 2007) and once with his own outfit Quami Ekta Dal (2012) which he later merged with Bahujan Samaj Party.