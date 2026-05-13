Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek dies at 38

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday after suddenly falling ill, sources said. He was 38.

According to sources, Prateek was rushed to a civil hospital in the early hours of the morning after his health deteriorated suddenly, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“I am at the hospital right now. This is not the time,” Aman Bisht, Prateek’s brother-in-law, told PTI over the phone.

Youths who accompanied Prateek to the hospital said he was brought there around 5.10 am and was officially declared dead around 6 am. A panel of doctors is expected to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics and maintained a low public profile. Known as a fitness enthusiast and animal lover, he was associated with several animal welfare initiatives and shelters.