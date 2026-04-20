SP will form govt in UP in 2027, will have Congress with us: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday struck a confident note about his party’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the Samajwadi Party will return to power after next year’s assembly elections and that the Opposition INDIA bloc will remain united.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a wedding function in Rewari, Yadav said the alliance with the Indian National Congress would continue. “INDIA bloc will remain, we will have Congress with us,” he said, adding that seat-sharing would be guided by “winnability” rather than rigid quotas. “With us, the issue is not about the number of seats; it's about winnability. Those who can win will get the ticket,” he noted.

Targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav claimed the party was headed for defeat in the ongoing round of elections, including in West Bengal. “It is natural that the one who loses in the House also loses outside,” he remarked, drawing a link between parliamentary setbacks and electoral fortunes on the ground.