Women’s quota Bill defeat shows BJP lacks people’s mandate: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA has “no right to remain in power” after failing to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, arguing the setback showed the government does not represent the will of the people.

Addressing party workers, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The failure of the government to pass the Bill means it does not represent the will of the people. The opposition, in real terms, represents people’s will.”

Yadav also questioned the framework of the proposed women’s reservation, insisting that it should not be implemented without updated population data. “If the base itself is flawed, how can the outcome be correct? If 2011 Census figures are used, the very ground for women’s reservation will become incorrect,” he said, adding that a fresh census must precede any such move.