Misled nation over delimitation bill, says CM Mamata Banerjee on PM’s address

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent address to the nation, accusing him of misleading the public on the proposed delimitation exercise and women’s reservation.

In a detailed post on X, Banerjee asserted that the All India Trinamool Congress has consistently championed women’s representation in legislatures. “It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly,” she said, highlighting that women make up 37.9 per cent of her party’s Lok Sabha MPs and 46 per cent of its Rajya Sabha nominees. “The question of opposing Women’s Reservation does not arise and never has,” she added.

Her remarks came a day after the Centre failed to secure passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill, which sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In his address, Modi had accused the Opposition of “committing a foeticide of the idea of women’s representation” by opposing the move.