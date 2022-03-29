Mullaperiyar Dam matter: Tamil Nadu says dialogue on, SC to hear matter on Mar 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear the Mullaperiyar Dam matter on March 31 after the Tamil Nadu government informed it that they have had some dialogue on the issue which is going on.

"We understand the complexities of it. We can give time," a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said after senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Tamil Nadu, requested that the matter be heard on Thursday.

The apex court is hearing arguments on the pleas raising issues pertaining to the Mullaperiyar Dam, which was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala.

At the outset, Tamil Nadu's counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar, that the matter be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

We have had some dialogue and it is on, he said.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala, said that Tamil Nadu has given them something and they are working on it.