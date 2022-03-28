SC gives Centre more time on plea for minority status for Hindus in some states

The bench, in its order, said that the Solicitor General submits that he will place the stand on the matter on record as he has yet not vetted the affidavit, even though it may have appeared in the newspapers. To this, a smiling Mehta replied: "I have not read it... I am not aware of the view of the department."



Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, said: "This Act will have to go. And, they will have to come up with something like RERA, where every state will have to have these committees."



Singh added that the T.M.A. Pai judgement as well as the Bal Patil judgement says it can be done only by the state and can't be done by the Centre at all. "And, this Act gives the power to the Centre to notify minorities," he said.



The bench also pointed out to an office report drawn up by its registry that the Home Ministry, a party in the petition, had put the onus of response on the Ministry of Minority Affairs. "There is also some office report that some department has written, this does not per se (pertain) to our department, Home Ministry has written... what is all this," it told Mehta, who replied that he will look into the issue.



The bench told Mehta that if the government wanted to implead a particular ministry, that could have been done. Mehta said: "Absolutely, we could have requested it. I'm not aware, nor is my friend Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj."