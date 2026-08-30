Mullaperiyar: Dam nuisance

Ever heard of Colonel John Pennycuick? You’ll find a statue of him in faraway Surrey — donated by Tamil Nadu. It was the then M.K. Stalin government that reached out with an offer to commemorate a man revered across the southern state but forgotten in his own hometown of Camberley. Spending Rs 92 lakh on the statue was a gesture of appreciation for the British engineer who built the Mullaperiyar dam.

Completed in 1895 with the aim of diverting the waters of the Periyar eastwards into an arid region that now comprises Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, the project and its interconnected irrigation system transformed agriculture and living conditions across large parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

Pennycuick acquired almost legendary status. In districts that have benefitted over the decades, his memory is kept alive through memorials, bus stands, statues, school buildings, even a temple.

Yet in Kerala’s Idukki district, where the dam stands, Pennycuick remains controversial. For many locals, he represents the beginning of an interstate arrangement that has produced a long-running conflict over water, safety and rights.

That contradiction lies at the heart of the Mullaperiyar dispute. Tamil Nadu owns and operates the dam even though it is situated in Kerala’s western ghats. For Tamil Nadu’s farmers, it’s a lifeline across five districts. For Kerala, it is an ageing dam, whose failure could be catastrophic to communities in Idukki and the densely populated urban conglomeration of Ernakulam.

Since 1979, Kerala has sought its decommissioning, and repeatedly demanded a new dam. Tamil Nadu has maintained that the existing structure is safe, well maintained and needs no replacement. The Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment permitted the reservoir level to be raised from 136 feet to 142 feet, while Tamil Nadu has continued to seek higher storage at 152 feet.