Mumbai air quality: BMC cracks down on Prestige Group for flouting anti-pollution guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a stern "stop work" notice to the Prestige Group, a prominent real estate company from Bangalore, for alleged violations of anti-pollution guidelines aimed at combatting rising air pollution in Mumbai. This move comes in the wake of escalating concerns regarding the deteriorating air quality in the city over the past week.

A dedicated team tasked with mitigating air pollution conducted a site inspection at the Prestige City, consisting of Siesta, Bellanza, and COC buildings, located in Yogi Hills, Mulund West. The findings of this inspection revealed a complete lack of compliance with the anti-pollution measures put forth by the BMC. In response, the BMC sent a formal notice to Prestige Mulund Realty, ordering them to address the deficiencies promptly.

The BMC's notice, dated 25 October 2023, instructed Prestige Mulund Realty to install adequate sprinklers and smog guns within 15 and 30 days, respectively, to ensure compliance with the anti-pollution guidelines. Furthermore, the notice unequivocally directed the company to cease all ongoing construction activities until complete adherence to the BMC's stipulations. Failure to comply could result in the site's sealing, the notice warned.