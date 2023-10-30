Mumbai air quality: MPCB cites inaccurate readings to pull down Central govt's own SAFAR monitors

In a week when Mumbai’s poor air quality has gone to rival some of the worst cities in the world, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has decided to temporarily remove nine city-based SAFAR (System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research) air quality monitoring stations from its parent organisation, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal.

This decision follows concerns over the reliability of Air Quality Index (AQI) readings generated by the SAFAR monitors, managed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In a significant move aimed at rectifying inaccuracies in air quality monitoring, the MPCB formally communicated its decision to the CPCB and submitted a detailed report outlining the inaccuracies detected in the readings provided by the SAFAR monitors.

The MPCB initiated this action about a week ago by writing to the CPCB, requesting the temporary removal of these monitors due to calibration issues and the incorrect positioning of some of the devices, which did not align with CPCB guidelines. In response to the request, the CPCB had requested the MPCB to substantiate its claims with evidence, and on Thursday, the MPCB submitted a comprehensive report detailing the discrepancies.