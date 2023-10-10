Rising air pollution can cause inflammation in the brain, warn health experts

As the air around Delhi-NCR begins to deteriorate ahead of Diwali, health experts warn that the pollutants in the air may cause inflammation in the brain that can lead to anxiety, depression, and memory issues.

Ahead of the World Mental Health Day which falls on 10 October, doctors emphasised that pollution in any form is damaging to human well-being.

Dr Nand Kumar, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), told IANS that apart from air pollution, "environment changes marked by frequent and extreme weather events such as floods and storms affects mental health".

"People exposed to such climate changes may develop more serious mental health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or substance use disorders," he emphasised.