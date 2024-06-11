Mumbai airport increases eGates from 24 to 68, highest in India

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has increased the terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to 68, the highest number of such eGates at kerbside/landside in the country, an official said in Mumbai on Tuesday, 11 June.

This will enhance the CSMIA’s processing capacity to 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 and 2,160 at Terminal 1, which is triple its current capacity, drastically reducing the waiting time to less than one minute at the kerbside.

The new initiative expanding its cutting-edge digital gateway program will improve the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers at CSMIA.

“By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure and seamless travel for all our passengers,” said the spokesperson, on the expansion of its DigiYatra facility.