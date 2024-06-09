Scare at Mumbai airport as two planes land, take off closely on the same runway

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing an incident of an IndiGo plane landing and an Air India aircraft took off from the same runway in less than a minute at the Mumbai airport, officials said on 9 June.

The watchdog has derostered the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) who was on duty at the time of the incident on Saturday, while IndiGo has initiated a probe into the matter, they added.

A purported video of one plane landing and another taking off from the same runway has been shared on social media.

"We are conducting a probe and have already de-rostered the ATCO involved in the incident," the DGCA official said.

Mumbai Airport is a single-runway operation with two crossing runways' 09/27 and 14/32 that handles over 850 flights per day.

On a single runway RW27 at the Mumbai airport, there are around 46 arrivals and departures per hour. IndiGo said its aircraft continued the approach and landing as per the ATC instructions.

"On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions," IndiGo said in a statement.

"At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," it said.

According to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) source, as a rule, departing aircraft have to cross the end of the runway or take a turn, only after which the ATC can issue the landing clearance for arriving aircraft.

"However, in this case, this was allegedly not followed," the source said.

Air Traffic Controllers' (ATC) Guild in a statement said there was "no air prox" situation in the incident. It also alleged that the ATCs are under "significant pressure" when there is high density traffic at the airport.