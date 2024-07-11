Mumbai BMW crash: Mihir Shah admits guilt, police say

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has told the police he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband, officials said citing the probe carried out so far.

After crashing into the couple's scooter in the early hours of Sunday, Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, an official said on Wednesday, 10 July.

To conceal his identity, Shah shaved his beard and trimmed his hair, the official said, adding they were trying to find out if anyone helped him in changing his appearance.

The 24-year-old accused, who is in police custody till 16 July, has claimed he possesses a driving licence, but the document was yet to be recovered, he said.

So far, the statements of 14 persons, including Mihir Shah's mother, sisters and friends, have been recorded, the official said.

The police are likely to visit the crash spot in Worli area of south-central Mumbai and re-construct the entire crime scene as part of their investigation, he said.

Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district, is also an accused in the case and currently out on bail.