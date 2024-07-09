Mumbai BMW crash: Police arrest main accused Mihir Shah after 2 days

Mihir Shah, the absconding accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested on Tuesday, 9 July by Mumbai Police, two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, 7 July was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district. They are being quizzed along with 10 others, the official added.

The police stated that Mihir Shah's politician father Rajesh Shah actively ensured his son's escape and had plans to tow away the BMW car after the accident.

In a related development, the state Excise Department has sealed a bar in the Juhu area of Mumbai visited by Mihir and his friends on Saturday night, hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash, an official said.

The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, he said.

The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, the excise department official said.

Preliminary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle, according to police.