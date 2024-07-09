Mumbai BMW crash: Court extends police remand of driver till 11 July

A Mumbai court on Tuesday, 9 July extended the police custody of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's driver in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case till 11 July.

The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the luxury car with prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah (24), the son of Rajesh Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday morning in central Mumbai's Worli area. Mihir Shah is accused of fatally knocking down a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), with his BMW and injuring her husband before fleeing.

The driver was on Tuesday produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his one-day police remand.

Police sought extension of his custody for further interrogation, telling the court he has committed a serious offence and had knowledge about the circumstances of the accident.