Mumbai BMW crash: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

A court here on Tuesday, 16 July remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody.

Shah, 24, was arrested on 9 July, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area.

The main accused in the case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on Tuesday.

Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run.

He has still not given information about the missing number plate, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court.

The probe is underway and considering the gravity of the offence, the custody should be extended, the prosecution said.