Mumbai-bound traffic on Mumbai–Pune Expressway restored after 33 hours

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was restored in the early hours of Thursday, more than a day after a tanker transporting highly flammable propylene gas overturned in the Khandala Ghat section, officials said.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the damaged tanker was removed from near the Adoshi tunnel after the gas was safely transferred to other vehicles, allowing traffic to resume at around 1.46 am.

The accident occurred at about 5 pm on Tuesday and led to the complete closure of the Mumbai-bound lane, triggering severe congestion on one of the country’s busiest highways. At the height of the disruption, stationary traffic stretched up to 20 km, with thousands of motorists stranded for hours.

Passengers, including women and children, were forced to remain in their vehicles for extended periods without access to food, water or toilet facilities, fuelling public anger over the prolonged delay.

Emergency teams worked through the night on Wednesday to transfer the propylene gas and remove the overturned tanker using heavy-duty cranes. Once the clearance operation was completed, traffic in the ghat section gradually began to normalise, although congestion persisted for some time due to the backlog of heavy vehicles.

Police said traffic flow improved significantly within a few hours of the road reopening, though movement slowed briefly on Thursday morning after several heavy vehicles broke down near the Amrutanjan Bridge stretch.