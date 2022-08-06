Mumbai-bound Vistara flight returns to Varanasi after bird hit

This is the second such incident of bird hit. A Go First flight operating from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit on Wednesday.



Multiple incidents of technical snags and diversion of flights have been reported in the last few weeks. As per government data, a total of 478 technical snags related occurrences were reported in the planes in the last one year between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.