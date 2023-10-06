Mumbai building fire: Woman says her family contemplated jumping out of window to escape flames

As rising flames and a blanket of thick smoke enveloped the Jay Sandesh building in Mumbai’s Goregaon in the early hours of Friday, a family struggled to breathe and even contemplated jumping out of a window.

A woman from the family and many other residents recounted their horror after a massive fire tore through the 7-storey residential building while they were fast asleep.

The fire killed seven people and left over 40 injured, said officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Several vehicles on the ground floor were completely gutted, they said.

Speaking to reporters, the 30-year-old woman said she and her family members were rescued by the fire brigade. But the hour before that was dark, scary and suffocating.

She said they were stuck inside their home and could not breathe properly due to the fire and thick smoke.