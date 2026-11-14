Mumbai Crime Branch shifts over 15 cases from Anti-Extortion Cell

More than 15 high-profile cases have been reassigned from Mumbai’s Anti-Extortion Cell following a senior-level review.

Units 9, 2 and 3 have received several investigations, including a Bandra redevelopment case involving an alleged Rs 11 crore extortion demand.

Older investigations and pending complaints have also been transferred; police have not announced the cell’s closure.

More than 15 high-profile extortion and fraud cases have been transferred from the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell to other units following a senior-level review of its earlier investigations and weapon seizures.

Several older investigations and pending complaint applications have also been reassigned. A senior police officer confirmed that the cases were distributed according to the jurisdiction in which the suspected offences occurred. Relevant documents and transfer notifications have been handed to the units taking over the probes.

Crime Branch Units 9, 2 and 3 have received a substantial share of the investigations, according to police sources.

Unit 9 has been assigned around six cases, the highest number among the units. These include a Bandra redevelopment dispute in which five people were arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 11 crore extortion demand.