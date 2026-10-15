Mumbai Police ask actor Imran Khan to leave India by 28 October
Action follows his participation in an 10 October Mumbai protest demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
Mumbai Police issue Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American citizen and Aamir Khan’s nephew, a notice to leave India over alleged violations of immigration laws
The action follows his participation in an 10 October Mumbai protest demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police briefly detained him during the demonstration
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya urged police to act against the actor, questioning whether foreign nationals can participate in political protests in India
Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American citizen and nephew of actor Aamir Khan, directing him to leave India by 28 October for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday.
The action follows the actor’s participation in a protest in Mumbai on 10 October, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police officials said foreign nationals are prohibited under the relevant provisions from participating in political protests or activities in India.
According to a police official, Imran Khan is not an Indian citizen and holds American nationality. The authorities have served him with a formal notice directing him to leave the country by October 28, and he has received a copy of the notice.
Further administrative procedures in the matter are underway, officials added.
The police action comes after Imran Khan participated in the October 10 demonstration in Mumbai, where protesters demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The demonstration was linked to protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police had briefly taken the actor into custody during the agitation.
Explaining the action, a police official said, “Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil.”
The notice directs the actor to leave India by 28 October. The police have not indicated whether further action will be taken beyond the ongoing administrative procedures.
The development follows a complaint by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who had urged Mumbai Police to take action against Imran Khan for participating in the protest despite being a foreign citizen.
Somaiya questioned whether the actor was permitted to take part in political demonstrations in India and sought clarity from the authorities regarding the rules governing the participation of foreign nationals in such activities.
He had specifically raised objections to Khan’s participation in a demonstration supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The police notice comes amid a wider debate over the participation of foreign nationals in political activities in India and the application of immigration regulations.
Imran Khan is a Bollywood actor known for films including Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Storys. He is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and holds American citizenship, according to police officials.
The latest development places the actor under scrutiny over his participation in the Mumbai protest. Authorities have directed him to leave India by 28 October, while administrative proceedings in the matter continue.
With PTI inputs