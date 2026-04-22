Mumbai: Day after Worli traffic row, BJP minister and mayor apologise

A day after a BJP march in Mumbai’s Worli area triggered a traffic jam and a sharp public confrontation with a woman, state minister Girish Mahajan and Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday apologised for the disruption caused to commuters.

The controversy stems from Tuesday’s rally organised by the BJP in support of women’s reservation, which led to severe traffic congestion in south Mumbai. Amid the disruption, a local woman confronted Mahajan on the road, angrily objecting to the blockade and questioning why the march was not held in an open ground instead.

Videos of the incident, now widely circulated on social media, show the woman telling the minister to “get out” and refusing to engage with police personnel. She is seen challenging him as he spoke to the media, accusing the organisers of ignoring the inconvenience caused to the public.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the woman briefly left after being pacified, only to return moments later, still visibly upset. “Don’t you understand? What has happened to you? Hundreds of people are waiting,” she is heard screaming in the footage.

The episode has drawn political reactions, with senior Congress leader Nana Patole praising the woman for speaking up against public inconvenience. He said ordinary citizens are being made to suffer due to such political mobilisations.