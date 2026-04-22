Mumbai: Day after Worli traffic row, BJP minister and mayor apologise
Confrontation over road blockade fuels criticism of rally even as BJP defends intent
A day after a BJP march in Mumbai’s Worli area triggered a traffic jam and a sharp public confrontation with a woman, state minister Girish Mahajan and Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday apologised for the disruption caused to commuters.
The controversy stems from Tuesday’s rally organised by the BJP in support of women’s reservation, which led to severe traffic congestion in south Mumbai. Amid the disruption, a local woman confronted Mahajan on the road, angrily objecting to the blockade and questioning why the march was not held in an open ground instead.
Videos of the incident, now widely circulated on social media, show the woman telling the minister to “get out” and refusing to engage with police personnel. She is seen challenging him as he spoke to the media, accusing the organisers of ignoring the inconvenience caused to the public.
Eyewitness accounts suggest the woman briefly left after being pacified, only to return moments later, still visibly upset. “Don’t you understand? What has happened to you? Hundreds of people are waiting,” she is heard screaming in the footage.
The episode has drawn political reactions, with senior Congress leader Nana Patole praising the woman for speaking up against public inconvenience. He said ordinary citizens are being made to suffer due to such political mobilisations.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also criticised the BJP, alleging that the party was using the issue of women’s reservation for political messaging while inconveniencing the public. He said the incident exposed what he described as a gap between the party’s claims and its actions.
Responding to the backlash on Wednesday, Mahajan acknowledged that the rally had caused traffic congestion but criticised the woman for using inappropriate language and allegedly throwing a bottle. At the same time, he struck a conciliatory note, saying her anger was understandable.
“We understood her grievance and I apologised to her multiple times,” he said, adding that steps were taken to clear the road within minutes.
Mayor Tawde also issued an apology, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents.
The incident has added to the political sparring around the women’s reservation issue, with the viral confrontation amplifying questions about how such public demonstrations are conducted in densely populated urban areas.
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