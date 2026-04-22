BJP's ideological texts see women as inferior: Maharashtra Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday said the BJP has “no right” to speak on women’s reservation and challenged the party to first reject what he described as its ideological foundations, including the Manusmriti.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sapkal alleged that the BJP’s ideology is rooted in texts that treat women as inferior. “The party should first burn Bunch of Thoughts and Manusmriti and then speak on women’s reservation. If it has the courage, it should appoint a woman as chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” he said.

Bunch of Thoughts, written by former RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar, is widely seen as a key ideological text of the RSS, outlining its views on nationhood, culture and social order. The Manusmriti, an ancient Sanskrit text, is often cited in debates on caste and gender, with critics arguing that certain verses reflect and legitimise hierarchical and patriarchal norms, while others view it as a historical document interpreted in different ways over time.

Sapkal also asked the BJP to clarify its position on women’s rights, invoking the historical treatment of Savitribai Phule when she started India’s first school for girls. Sapkal alleged that those who opposed her were linked to the same ideological stream he associates with the BJP.